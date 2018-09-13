£15m flats plan in Sheffield conservation area     

A £15m block of flats on Penistone Road in Sheffield could ‘signal the beginning’ of property hot spot Kelham Island.

Artist’s impressions show a tower in two shades of brown and low-rise buildings clad in ‘corten steel’ which is designed to rust.

But its height and modern design is likely to raise eyebrows. The building would stand next to the listed Globe Works, which has a classical appearance, while the listed George Barnsley & Sons Cornish Works, which made files and cutting tools, is immediately behind. The plot is also in Kelham Conservation Area.

On Twitter, YBC Property‏, said: “I like it!! About time architects in Sheffield did something slightly different, EVERYTHING done recently seems to look the same!! Good job!!”

But ethelreddy‏ said: “A contender for the carbuncle award next year perhaps? See how the architect ignores the neighbouring buildings and instead produces something akin to sticklebricks, to doubtless plenty of back slapping from colleagues.”

Plans for an 11-storey development of 228 apartments on the former Namsbury Engineering site have been lodged with Sheffield City Council.

Sheffield-based MSD Holdings is behind the project, named St Philip’s House after a former church nearby.

Peter Noble, of aadarchitects, which designed the scheme, said it was a “contemporary response to historical and heritage assets in the area.”

They had worked with city council planners and conservation officers on the project for six months. And he believed it had their support, he added.

He said: “It would be a bookend which signalled the beginning of Kelham Island.”