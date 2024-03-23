It can be difficult to keep up with the number of new bars and restaurants opening in Sheffield at the moment.

From state-of-the-art technology at activity-themed bars, to swanky New York-inspired restaurants, our city’s entrepreneurs have not let the uncertainty of the economy stop them from reaching their business goals.

This means there are more and more restaurants and bars for the people of Sheffield to enjoy. We have listed just some of the best venues to grace the city in the past 12 months. Have we missed any off? Let us know in the comments.