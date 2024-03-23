It can be difficult to keep up with the number of new bars and restaurants opening in Sheffield at the moment.
From state-of-the-art technology at activity-themed bars, to swanky New York-inspired restaurants, our city’s entrepreneurs have not let the uncertainty of the economy stop them from reaching their business goals.
This means there are more and more restaurants and bars for the people of Sheffield to enjoy. We have listed just some of the best venues to grace the city in the past 12 months. Have we missed any off? Let us know in the comments.
1. The Foresters
The Foresters pub, on the corner of Division Street and Rockingham Street, returned to its roots earlier this year. The pub ran as The Gatsby for a number of years, but a recent refurbishment has seen it return to The Foresters which originally opened in 1828. Photo: National World
2. Manahatta
Manahatta is a New York inspired cocktail bar in Fountain Precinct. Having only opened in February last year, it has already made its mark as one of the trendiest venues in Sheffield city centre, boasting plenty of backdrops for those perfect Instagram shots. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Grand Kerala
Grand Kerala opened on Carver Street towards the end of 2023 following a refurbishment costing a whopping £200,000. This south Indian restaurant serves top food from morning till night. Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Herd
In Woodseats, Herd fully opened as a mini food hall in the summer last year. On the corner of Chesterfield Road and Holmhirst Road, this venue has several food and drink outlets, and even a barbers. It also hosts plenty of live music events each month, quizzes, and more. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton
