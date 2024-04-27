14 Sheffield food businesses awarded new hygiene scores this week, including Taco Mex and Jaflong

Food hygiene ratings have been handed to 14 Sheffield establishments

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 27th Apr 2024, 05:30 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 05:30 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Sheffield’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

We have looked at all of those new ratings revealed on the website from April 22 to April 26 to bring you the latest updates. There is generally a delay of around four weeks before the new ratings are published online, which means that they may have since changed if any of the establishments have paid for a re-rating.

From takeaways to pubs, these are the 14 latest businesses to be inspected.

Bread & Salt, at Steelyard Kelham, Bardwell Road, Sheffield; was rated five on January 5 2024.

1. Five stars

Yafs Burgers and Yafs Desserts at 126 Infirmary Road, Sheffield; rated four on March 20.

2. Four stars

The Dog & Partridge, on Trippet Lane, Sheffield, was given a hygiene rating of four on March 20 2024.

3. Four stars

Jaflong Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, at 182 Northfield Road, Crookes, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 19 2024.

4. Four stars

