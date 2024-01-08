4 . Thornseat Lodge

The saga of this magnificent moorland hunting lodge will write an exciting new chapter in 2024 with the start of work to turn into a wedding venue. Built in 1855 on the high moors above Bradfield for steel tycoon Sidney Jessop, it eventually became a Sheffield City Council children’s home before standing empty for 43 years. Given the green light on the second attempt, owners the Hague family say they are keen to get cracking. Photo: .