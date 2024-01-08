“We’re a city on the up and it’s right that we shout about the great things happening here.”
That’s according to Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt who has high hopes for 2024.
Here we take a look at 14 of the best.
2. Grantside
A new office block in the city centre is a rarity. Grantside gained permission for a six-storey building on the corner of Norfolk and Charles streets after lopping floors off to make it less overbearing. The developer claims the supply of Grade ‘A’ offices in the city centre is at a historic low. Set to include retail and 'active space' on the ground floor. The project will start with the demolition of unwanted buildings.
3. Kings Tower
A decision is expected soon about plans for a 40-storey tower block in Sheffield which could become the city’s tallest building. The old Primark at the corner of High Street and Angel Street in Sheffield city centre, would be demolished to make space for Kings Tower. Councillors are set to vote on the application at Sheffield Council’s Planning and Highways Committee meeting on March 14.
4. Thornseat Lodge
The saga of this magnificent moorland hunting lodge will write an exciting new chapter in 2024 with the start of work to turn into a wedding venue.
Built in 1855 on the high moors above Bradfield for steel tycoon Sidney Jessop, it eventually became a Sheffield City Council children’s home before standing empty for 43 years.
Given the green light on the second attempt, owners the Hague family say they are keen to get cracking.