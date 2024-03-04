The city’s most successful musicians appear to have hit the top of the rich list, including Alex Turner, Phil Oakey and Joe Elliott, followed by movie stars like Sean Bean and Dominic West and footballers Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire.

But while reaching for the stars may have proved lucrative for these celebrities, actually becoming the first British and Western European woman to go into space ranks Sheffield astronaut and chemist Helen Sharman further down the city’s rich list.

Human League singer and musician Phil Oakey has to be one of the richest Steel City celebs while astronaut Helen Sharman and businesswoman and former Labour MP Oona King rank much lower.

Here is a collection of some of Sheffield’s most beloved and talented famous people who have trodden a successful path now paved with wealth.

Actor Sean Bean, who was born and raised in Handsworth, Sheffield, shot to fame in the ITV series Sharpe before clinching major roles in blockbuster movies including Patriot Games, Ronin and Goldeneye. The 63-year-old has an estimated net worth of over £16million pounds, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website.

Multi-talented actor, screenwriter and comedian Michael Palin, who was originally from Ranmoor, Sheffield, shot to fame as part of the Monty Python TV and movie comedy team before clinching roles in other top films including Time Bandits, Fierce Creatures and Brazil. The 79-year-old TV presenter has a reported and estimated net worth of over £20million.