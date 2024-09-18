Internet star Vikram Singh Barn - known as Vikkstar123 - has to be one of the richest Steel City celebs - but how does he compare with, say, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard?
And what about amazingly successful songwriter Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys, or Sean Bean, or footballers Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire? Jessica Ennis-Hill is probably worth a few bob too.
To find out once and for all we did some research and came up with this fascinating list .
1. Vikram Singh Barn is more widely known as Vikkstar123
Internet star Vikram Singh Barn, who attended Silverdale School, is worth £19m.
Better known as Vikkstar123 or simply Vikkstar, the 27-year-old is an English internet personality and record producer. He is a member of YouTube content creators the Sidemen. He is the co-owner of XIX Vodka, Sidemen Clothing, restaurant chain Sides, and cereal brand Best Breakfasts. | Vikram Singh Barn Photo: Vikram Singh Barn
2. Kyle Walker
In July, the Sheffield-born England footballer was ordered to pay his former mistress Lauryn Goodman £12,500-a-month following a bitter child maintenance hearing.
The dispute centred on how much he should pay to support his one-year-old daughter, Kinara. He also has a son, Kairo, with Goodman, and four children with his wife Annie Kilner.
The 34-year-old Manchester City defender, who grew up in the Sharrow area, is said to have amassed a net worth of more than £28m. Picture courtesy of Getty Images.
| Getty Photo: Getty
3. Jessica Ennis-Hill
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is an Olympic heptathlon gold medalist who is reported to have amassed an estimated fortune of £5million by the time she retired in 2016. She won three world titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015 and an Olympic gold medal in 2012 and an Olympic silver medal in 2016. Today she is a presenter for the BBC. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Emily Maitlis
The journalist, filmmaker and newsreader Emily Maitlis, who is probably best known for her infamous interview with Prince Andrew, grew up in Sheffield, where she attended King Edward VII School. She went on to study English at Queens’ College in Cambridge. Photo: Getty Images
