2 . Kyle Walker

In July, the Sheffield-born England footballer was ordered to pay his former mistress Lauryn Goodman £12,500-a-month following a bitter child maintenance hearing. The dispute centred on how much he should pay to support his one-year-old daughter, Kinara. He also has a son, Kairo, with Goodman, and four children with his wife Annie Kilner. The 34-year-old Manchester City defender, who grew up in the Sharrow area, is said to have amassed a net worth of more than £28m.