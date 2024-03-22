3 . Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, who was born in Sheffield, is an Olympic heptathlon gold medalist was reported to have amassed an estimated fortune of £5million by the time she retired in 2016. She won three world titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015 and an Olympic gold medal in 2012 and an Olympic silver medal in 2016. Photo: Submitted