Human League singer and musician Phil Oakey has to be one of the richest Steel City celebs - but how does he compare with Joe Elliott of Def Leppard?
And what about relative newcomer - albeit amazingly successful - Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys, or Sean Bean, or footballers Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire? Jessica Ennis-Hill is probably worth a few bob and so must Michael Palin.
To find out once and for all we did some research and came up with this fascinating list we hope you enjoy.
1. rich celebs
Sheffield's celebs have made millions but how do they compare?
2. Phil Oakey
Singer and songwriter Phil Oakey who founded the internationally famous band The Human League ranks as having the highest estimated net worth in our list at over £85million, according to Forbes and other sources. The 67-year-old, from Sheffield, has sold more than 20million albums worldwide. Photo: Submitted
3. Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, who was born in Sheffield, is an Olympic heptathlon gold medalist was reported to have amassed an estimated fortune of £5million by the time she retired in 2016. She won three world titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015 and an Olympic gold medal in 2012 and an Olympic silver medal in 2016. Photo: Submitted
4. Michael Palin
Multi-talented actor, screenwriter and comedian Michael Palin, who was originally from Ranmoor, Sheffield, shot to fame as part of the Monty Python TV and movie comedy team before clinching roles in other top films including Time Bandits, Fierce Creatures and Brazil. The 79-year-old TV presenter has a reported and estimated net worth of over £20million. Photo: Submitted
