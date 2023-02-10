Valentines’ couples looking to find a way into each other’s hearts through their stomachs may be tempted to consider these 10 highly-rated restaurants in Sheffield.

Whether it’s a civilised afternoon tea and scones you are looking for, diner and gastro pub cuisine, or something rather more sophisticated in the way of restaurant fare, the Steel City certainly has something for every taste.

The Open Table website has listed 13 Sheffield restaurants in its highest-rated category for the city including the 10 pictured here, in no particular order, as well as: the Lakeview Restaurant, at The Mercure Kenwood Hall Hotel, on Kenwood Road; The Fox Inn, on Robin Lane, at Beighton; and Yates, on Cambridge Street.

All of these 13 venues offer something different not least the fun-packed Karen’s Diner, on Suffolk Road, Sheffield, which has been described as an interactive, immersive, pop-up dining experience where staff are purposefully off-hand and customers are encouraged to whine while they dine.

1 . Some of the most highly-rated eateries and restaurants in Sheffield Some of the most highly-rated eateries and restaurants in Sheffield

2 . The Graduate, on Surrey Street, in Sheffield city centre The Graduate, on Surrey Street, in Sheffield city centre, has proven to be a popular pub chain venue offering drink and meal deals, plus TV sport and a pool table in a relaxed informal atmosphere. This venue offers a range of choices whether it be a quick bite to eat, a mid morning coffee or a bottle of wine between friends.

3 . The Bench, on Nether Edge Road, at Nether Edge, Sheffield The Bench, on Nether Edge Road, at Nether Edge, Sheffield, describes itself as a neighbourhood hangout with communal bistro-style dining serving seasonal dishes alongside cocktails, natural wine and beer, with an outside terrace. A review of The Bench in The Star also described the restaurant as 'classy' and pressing 'all the right buttons'.

4 . Champs, on Ecclesall Road, at Sharrow, Sheffield Champs, on Ecclesall Road, at Sharrow, Sheffield, is a lively venue for watching sport on TV, with drinks and meal deals and a US-style fast food menu with great food including burgers and curry.