12 exciting Sheffield developments set to change the city

It can be hard to keep up with all the building projects planned for Sheffield - here's a helpful reminder.

By David Walsh
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 18:57 BST

We've rounded up some of the newest, oldest, biggest and quirkiest projects in the pipeline, including a Grade II listed 'castle' newly on the market, £75m mega-flats and a canopy over a favourite shopping square.

They're all different, but they all send a message of confidence in our great city.

Exciting projects changing Sheffield, some new and some you may have forgotten.

"Offers invited" for Banner Cross Hall which has been put up for sale by building firm Henry Boot which is moving in to the city centre. In other words, if you need to ask you can't afford it. The 202-year-old Grade II listed 'castle' comes with 10 acres in a very desirable area of Sheffield.

Aerial view of this historic property on Ecclesall Road and Carter Knowle Road. The popular Prince of Wales pub is a stone's throw away, as is All Saints Church. Knight Frank is the sales agent.

BT is set to move up to 1,000 workers into this new building, hailed ‘the largest office letting in the city in six years’. Endeavour is a £27m, seven-storey block under construction on Sheaf Street. It dwarfs Sheffield's oldest residential building, The Old Queens Head.

