From CAMRA awards to features on the Michelin Guide, here are nine restaurants, takeaways and bars in Sheffield that have won prestigious awards
1. Viraaj
The Indian restaurant in Woodseats was named as the ‘best curry house in the North’ at the The 1st Nation’s Curry Awards in February.
Photo: submit
2. Fagan's
Fagan's Pub was taken over in 1985 by Sheffield-born licensee Tom Boulding and his wife Barbara, from Barnsley. The iconic venue has now, 37-years later, been given a prestigious long-service award by the building’s owner, Star Pubs and Bars, to mark their many years at the helm. The award highlights the fantastic contribution and long service the Bouldings have made to Sheffield life while owning the pub.
Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Rafters restaurant
Rafters restaurant on Oakbrook Road in Sheffield is another South Yorkshire eatery featured in the AA Guide 2022. The Michelin listed restaurant was also awarded with the AA Rosette award for culinary excellence back in 2021.
Photo: STEVE TAYLOR
4. Munchies
Munchies, which has multiple locations across the city, scooped the highest accolade of the night at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards taking home ‘The Best Takeaway In Britain’ Award.
Photo: submit