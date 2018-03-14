100 jobs in £7.5m Doncaster kitchen firm expansion

Have your say

A Doncaster kitchen company is set to create 100 jobs and more than double turnover in a £7.5m expansion plan.

Omega Plc in Thorne is building an extension to its premises at Junction 6 of the M18 which is set to be operational in October.

Bosses hope it will help boost turnover from £50m today to £125m.

The firm sells mid to top end kitchens to the retail sector - shops and showrooms on the high street - and the ‘contract market’, housebuilders.

It makes ready-to-assemble - flatpack - and designed kitchens.

Omega was set up by chairman Sir Bob Murray CBE in 1996.

He said: “This is a significant investment and key indicator of how well our business is performing, and underlines our confidence in future sales and continued growth in the sector.

“Omega is now the premier volume supplier to the retail sector, with an impressive portfolio of first-rate contract customers.

“Our values of delivering inspired British design and high quality crafted kitchen furniture backed up with exceptional customer service makes us a natural choice for our retail and contract partners.

“We are a consumer-led business, with years of successfully targeting and servicing the needs of customers. We believe our specialist knowledge and passion for the industry is what sets us apart from our competitors in the contract market.

“We are the only major manufacturer in the UK with a sole focus on the kitchen market.”

Sir Bob Murray was born in Consett, County Durham in 1946.

An accountant by trade, he made his fortune through the growth and sale of the Spring Ram kitchen manufacturing company.

A former chairman of Sunderland AFC he was behind the new Stadium of Light, which opened in 1997.