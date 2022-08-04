Over the years, several Sheffield bars and restaurants have picked up awards celebrating the quality of venue and hard-work of the dedicated staff.
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat or drink, these venues should certainly be near the top of your list with their official awards and achievements they have collected.
From CAMRA awards to features on the Michelin Guide, here are 10 restaurants and bars in Sheffield that have won prestigious awards:
1. JORO
Opening 5 years ago, JORO has won numerous awards including featuring on the 2022 edition of the AA Restaurant Guide. JORO has also won three AA Rosette awards, the Michelin bib Gourmand, placed 97 in the National Restaurant Awards top 100 and received numerous regional awards including ‘Restaurant of the Year’ award in the Yorkshire Life food and drink awards 2019. Luke was also nominated the ‘chef to watch’ in 2019.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Viraaj
Viraaj, an Indian Restaurant on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, is very popular among the people of Sheffield. Last year, the restaurant won the English Curry Award for Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year in Yorkshire and Humberside.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Rafters restaurant
Rafters restaurant on Oakbrook Road in Sheffield is another South Yorkshire eatery featured in the AA Guide 2022. The Michelin listed restaurant was also awarded with the AA Rosette award for culinary excellence back in 2021.
Photo: STEVE TAYLOR
4. Fagan's
Fagan's Pub was taken over in 1985 by Sheffield-born licensee Tom Boulding and his wife Barbara, from Barnsley. The iconic venue has now, 37-years later, been given a prestigious long-service award by the building’s owner, Star Pubs and Bars, to mark their many years at the helm. The award highlights the fantastic contribution and long service the Bouldings have made to Sheffield life while owning the pub.
Photo: Dean Atkins