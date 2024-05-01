It’s undeniably a difficult time for the hospitality industry as the cost-of-living crisis continues on, but it hasn’t stopped a number of new businesses from opening in Sheffield.
Over the past nine months or so, several cafes have opened across the city offering all the goods, from first-class coffees, sweet treats, and menus for breakfast, brunch and lunch.
We’ve put together a list of just some of the best cafes to open across Sheffield in recent months. How many have you visited?
1. Memi's Coffee Shop
Memi's Coffee Shop opened in Crookes in April. Pictured is owners Gkeralnta Shulla and Ester Marra.
2. At the End Cafe
Inha Haidysh and husband Bledar Boci opened At the End Cafe in Crookes in November 2023.
3. Chai Green
Chai Green is a cafe-restaurant that opened in February of this year on London Road.
4. Lovely Rita's Bakehouse
Jim McGill, of Lovely Rita's Bakehouse, and Courtney Bordman, of Puck & Pollen joined forces with their new vegan bakery and coffee house in September 2023.
