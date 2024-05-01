It’s undeniably a difficult time for the hospitality industry as the cost-of-living crisis continues on, but it hasn’t stopped a number of new businesses from opening in Sheffield.

Over the past nine months or so, several cafes have opened across the city offering all the goods, from first-class coffees, sweet treats, and menus for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

We’ve put together a list of just some of the best cafes to open across Sheffield in recent months. How many have you visited?

1 . Memi's Coffee Shop Memi's Coffee Shop opened in Crookes in April. Pictured is owners Gkeralnta Shulla and Ester Marra. Photo Sales

2 . At the End Cafe Inha Haidysh and husband Bledar Boci opened At the End Cafe in Crookes in November 2023. Photo Sales

3 . Chai Green Chai Green is a cafe-restaurant that opened in February of this year on London Road. Photo Sales

4 . Lovely Rita's Bakehouse Jim McGill, of Lovely Rita's Bakehouse, and Courtney Bordman, of Puck & Pollen joined forces with their new vegan bakery and coffee house in September 2023. Photo Sales