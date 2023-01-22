It’s hard to remember a more testing time for businesses in Sheffield, facing soaring costs as they attempt to bounce back after the pandemic.
The cost-of-living crisis has already claimed numerous casualties, including some of the city’s best-loved shops, cafes and restaurants, with many more business owners struggling to stay afloat. As we pray for better times around the corner, we take a look at some of Sheffield’s longest running and most cherished companies, which have stood the test of time and overcome countless challenges to survive for generations.
We’d love to hear your memories of these Sheffield institutions, and any suggestions of businesses we’ve missed off our list.
Photo: National World
2. Henderson's Relish
No meal is complete without a splash of Henderson's Relish, which has been produced in Sheffield using the same secret recipe since 1885. After more than a century on Leavygreave Road in Broomhall, the business moved in 2013 to a new factory off the Parkway, with the famous old building set to be transformed into a cafe and restaurant. Henderson's Relish has elevated dishes throughout its history, been a special ingredient in cocktails and even been used to create artworks. Having long been one of Sheffield's best kept secrets, it's finally getting the recognition it deserves further afield. Pictured here are owner Constance Freeman, centre, with manager Kathleen Spivey and maintenance engineer Duncan Gillespie, on the bottling line at the Henderson's Relish factory in March 1987.
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Ponsford
The family furniture firm Ponsford this year celebrates its 130th anniversary, having been founded in 1893 by Harry Ponsford, who started out selling household goods from a wheelbarrow in Sheffield. In the 1930s, the flourishing business moved to a shop on London Road in Heeley, where it remains today, having expanded to also occupy a more modern 'Millennium' building linked to the original premises by its covered 'Jubilee Bridge'. Ponsford is pictured here in 1987.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Atkinsons
Sheffield city's last surviving department store, following the demise of Debenhams and the departure of John Lewis, Atkinsons last year celebrated its 150th anniversary. It was founded by John Atkinson, who worked for Cole Brothers before opening his own drapery store in what is now The Moor in 1872. The business, which survived a direct hit by the Lutfwaffe during the Blitz, has adapted to serve generations of shoppers. Atkinsons famously had its own zoo during the 1930s, from which a crocodile once escaped before being found dead at the bottom of a lift shaft, but the wildlife there is today limited to its much-loved Muffin the Mule ride and the musical reindeer which entertain customers at Christmas.
Photo: DEAN ATKINS