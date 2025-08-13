These are 10 of the most famous Sheffield-born companies which went on to conquer the nation and in some cases the globe, often becoming household names in the process.
They include a confectionery giant, a fashion empire and an educational success story started by a couple from their Sheffield bedroom which is now worth an estimated £500 million.
Many of these businesses are still going strong in the Steel City, while others have moved elsewhere or hit hard times.
Did you know all of these firms started out in Sheffield, and are you aware of the stories behind their formation and the creation of their most famous products?
You may notice some famous Sheffield firms are missing from this list because, while they deserve to be more widely known, they’ve yet to achieve national recognition.
Beres pork sandwiches, for example, remain one of Sheffield’s best-kept secrets, while Henderson’s Relish is not yet widely found on supermarket shelves outside the city, though that is surely set to change.
1. Forgemasters
Sheffield is perhaps most famous for its metal producing capabilities, which earned its "Steel City" title.
While the decline of the steel industry as a result of international competition has been well-documented, Sheffield Forgemasters International is booming.
According to its website, the firm's origins date back to the 1750s as a small blacksmith forge. Founder George Naylor formed the basis for the business as a commercial operation with the building of the Millsands Steelworks in 1805.
Naylor's son-in-law Edward Vickers later joined forces with him to form Naylor Vickers and Co.
The company has been associated with many of the industry's most famous names such as English Steel, Firth Brown, British Steel and River Don Castings.
Forgemaster was bought by the Ministry of Defence in 2021 and is experiencing more than £1bn investment.
It now employs 725 workers and is the sole UK supplier of large, nuclear-grade forgings and castings.
2. Simpkins sweets
You may not recognise the name Simpkins but chances are you've tried one of the boiled travel sweets in their distinctive metal tins, which the company gave the world.
Simpkins has been producing throat lozenges, glucose products and sweets since 1921, from the same site in Hillsborough, where it makes around five million sweets a week.
The family business was founded by Albert Leslie Simpkin, after he returned from World War One.
He was injured at the Somme and the idea for the boiled sweets came to him while he was being treated for shrapnel wounds.
Wounded soldiers were given liquid glucose but this went everywhere and Albert came up with the idea to boil it instead.
3. Topshop
Topshop began life in the 1960s in Sheffield and would grow to become one of the biggest names in fashion on Britain's high streets. It started out in 1964 as a section in the basement of the city's famous Peter Robinson department store. It proved such a success that it soon established itself as a stand-alone store aimed at girls and young women, and spawned a sister business called Topman. Topshop went into administration in 2020, before being bought by ASOS the following year.
4. Batchelors (tinned peas and Cup a Soup maker)
Batchelors, which is famous for Cup a Soup and tinned peas, including mushy peas, was founded in Sheffield in 1895. It really took off after launching processed peas, which had been soaked and canned, saving householders a job. In 1937, the firm opened a huge new factory at Wadsley Bridge, covering 12 acres. It remained open until 1982, when Batchelors closed the site, ending its links with Sheffield. Production today takes place in Worksop and Ashford.