1 . Forgemasters

Sheffield is perhaps most famous for its metal producing capabilities, which earned its "Steel City" title. While the decline of the steel industry as a result of international competition has been well-documented, Sheffield Forgemasters International is booming. According to its website, the firm's origins date back to the 1750s as a small blacksmith forge. Founder George Naylor formed the basis for the business as a commercial operation with the building of the Millsands Steelworks in 1805. Naylor's son-in-law Edward Vickers later joined forces with him to form Naylor Vickers and Co. The company has been associated with many of the industry's most famous names such as English Steel, Firth Brown, British Steel and River Don Castings. Forgemaster was bought by the Ministry of Defence in 2021 and is experiencing more than £1bn investment. It now employs 725 workers and is the sole UK supplier of large, nuclear-grade forgings and castings. Photo: Submitted