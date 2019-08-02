What shoppers love about Sheffield city centre as first retail awards is launched

Sheffield shopper Gaynor Ringland

The Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards will celebrate the best in shopping with an awards ceremony – and the winners will be nominated by you.

As the awards open today, Sheffield shoppers shared their thoughts on the city’s retail scene.

Amber Carnegie, aged 27, said: “I love shopping in the city centre because of all the independent shops. Some of my favourites are Moonko, Syd and Mallory, Bear Tree Records and Mooch Vintage, but there are so many brilliant shops and makers. They make Sheffield so unique compared to other cities.”

City centre shopping will be celebrated at the new Sheffield awards

Gaynor Ringland, aged 53, added: “I like being able to shop in the city centre, but I also enjoy stopping off at coffee shops. Some of the gift shops are great, especially those near the Winter Gardens. It’s nice to be able to support local businesses and craftspeople while I shop.’

Jayne Grayson, aged 50, said: “I like stopping off at Kommune for drinks and food after looking round the shops. The Moor is looking great. I like the Gap shop and I’m looking forward to the new H&M.”

AWARDS LAUNCH: Celebrate our city centre retailers with the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards

The sponsors of the awards have also spoken of their pride in the city centre, its recent and upcoming changes, and vibrancy.

Sheffield shopper Amber Carnegie

Sheffield BID have said they are extremely proud to be sponsoring the Sheffield Retail Awards and playing their part in making this happen.

They added: “The new awards will help drive retail excellence and celebrate exceptional customer service and shopping experiences. It raises the profile of truly deserving venders within the industry and among consumers, helping to build and sustain a strong footfall in the city centre, which is a key mission of the BID.”

The Moor and Aberdeen Standard Investments are looking forward to celebrating the positive changes that have taken place on The Moor in recent weeks and months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added: “The Moor is proud to be supporting the inaugural Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards that will recognise the significant change and improvements to retail.

Diane Jarvis, manager of Sheffield BID, which is sponsoring the awards

“More visitors are coming in to the city centre for shopping and leisure activities and The Moor is delighted to have played a major part in this positive change creating attractive public areas and welcoming well known retailers.

“These awards will justly recognise the expertise and skills of our retailers and celebrate their success stories.”

Queensbury is looking forward to celebrating all our vibrant shops.

They said: “It is great to be supporting Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards 2019 and celebrating all the great brands in the region.

Sheffield shopper Jayne Grayson

“Heart of the City II is one of Sheffield’s key economic projects. As delivery partners to its funders, Sheffield City Council, we are focused on collaborating with the community and stakeholders to create a vibrant destination in the heart of the city. Our support for the retail awards is a key tenet of our commitment to Sheffield.”

To nominate a Sheffield city centre shop for one of the 12 categories, visit www.sheffieldretailawards.co.uk, where you can also find more details of each category and the criteria needed for entry.

You’ll also be able to read more details about our sponsors online too.The closing dates for entries is Thursday, September 12 at 6pm.

Amanda Phillips, Centre Manager The Moor