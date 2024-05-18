Vulgar Sheffield: Strictly Come Dancing stars visit popular vintage shop in city centre

Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Graziano Di Prima and co brought some celebrity sparkle to the store on Devonshire Street

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing swapped their sequins for some classic threads as they visited one of Sheffield’s best-loved vintage shops.

Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas, Graziano Di Prima and Nancy Xu outside Vulgar, at The Forum, on Devonshire Street, Sheffield city centre. Photo: VulgarDianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas, Graziano Di Prima and Nancy Xu outside Vulgar, at The Forum, on Devonshire Street, Sheffield city centre. Photo: Vulgar
Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas, Graziano Di Prima, Nancy Xu and Nikita Kuzmin all popped into Vulgar at The Forum, on Devonshire Street, yesterday, Friday, May 17, for their fashion fix.

Vito bought a men’s Y2K shirt, Nancy purchased some tartan Moschino trousers and Michelle bought two rework tops, a white cropped shirt and a denim waistcoat.

Nikita, who visited later in the day than the others, bought a Burberry mini skirt and a Tec skirt.

It’s not the first time dancers and their celebrity partners from the hit BBC One show have visited the popular store.

The owner, Amber Savage, said: “They always pop in when they’re in Sheffield.”

