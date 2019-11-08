Two days until the winners of the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards are revealed

Picture Scott Merrylees

Here’s a reminder of which awards we will be giving out and exactly what’s going to happen on Sunday night.

The 13 awards which will be announced are:

1. Start up Retailer of the Year

2. Independent Retailer of the Year

3. Small Retailer of the Year

4. Large Retailer of the Year

5. Speciality Retailer of the Year

6. Cafe of the Year

7. Apprentice of the Year

8. Rising Star

9. Customer Service Award

10. Sustainable Retailer of the Year

11. Best Shop Front of the Year

12. Outstanding Contribution to Retail

13. People's Choice Award

I have helped to judge these awards, alongside Amanda Phillips who is centre manager of The Moor, Dale Robinson who is the director of business development at The Source, Richard Eyre who is the head of centre management, major events and markets at Sheffield City Council, Diane Jarvis who is the manager of Sheffield BID, Ashley Inman who is the business manager of The Light in Sheffield and Victoria Holloway who is the marketing and communications director of Queensberry.

We are all looking forward to celebrating the city’s retail scene.

Amanda Phillips said: “Shopping is a social pastime which is enjoyed by all, and the range of multiplies and independent stores is something to be proud of and to celebrate.

“It is right that we are starting to reward our retailers and their customer service with these awards. I hope this will encourage the hard working teams to be proud of what they do and of the city they work in.”

The inaugural awards ceremony will begin with welcome drinks in the Winter Gardens from 6:45pm. There will then be a three course dinner in the Mercure St Pauls Hotel and Spa at 7.30pm in the City Suite, which will be followed by the awards ceremony. The ceremony is to be hosted by Capital Radio DJ JoJo.