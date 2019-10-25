Two days left to get your tickets to the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards
If you have been shortlisted for one or more of the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards, and want to attend the awards ceremony, you only have two days left to buy your tickets.
All of the shortlisted business will be contacted about buying their tickets, which cost £40 per person (plus VAT and booking fee).
Tables are set up to accommodate ten people. To buy a full table will cost £380 plus VAT and booking fee.
Guests will enjoy a drinks reception at the Winter Gardens along with three course deluxe meal with wine and entertainment, as well the awards themselves at Mercure St Paul’s Hotel. Tickets need to be bought by Sunday, October 27, at midnight.
If you have not received an invite and would like to enquire about attending, please contact the Emily via emily.anstruther@jpimedia.co.uk.