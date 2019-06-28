Tesco planning to open new Jack's discount store in Sheffield retail park
Tesco is hoping to open one of its budget stores Jack’s in a Sheffield retail park.
The huge supermarket chain opened its first ever Jack’s stores in September last year, aiming to rival the likes of Aldi and Lidl with discount goods.
Jack’s currently has nine locations across the UK, including one in Barnsley and two in Merseyside.
However, the first Sheffield store could soon be opening after Tesco submitted its planning application to the council.
Tesco are hoping to open the site on the Kilner Way Retail Park and will ‘create new jobs and attract new businesses to the area’.
Tesco first launched Jack’s on Wednesday, September 19, in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, followed by Immingham, Lincolnshire.
The concept was named after Jack Cohen, who founded Tesco 99 years ago.
Tesco CEO Dave Lewis said: “Jack Cohen championed value for customers and he changed the face of British shopping.
“He’s an inspiration for all of us and that same spirit still drives Tesco now. It’s fitting that today, we mark the beginning of Tesco’s celebration of 100 years of great value by launching a new brand, with stores bearing his name: Jack’s.
“Great tasting food at the lowest possible prices with eight out of ten products grown, reared or made in Britain. Eight out of ten products are grown, reared, or made in Britain. We want to source food locally where possible, with a focus on provenance”.
Jack’s stocks around 2,600 products of which 1,800 are their own-label items.
By comparison, a large Tesco supermarket stocks more than 25,000 items.
The new concept brand does feature some household brands, including Lea & Perrins, OXO Cubes, and Coca Cola. But the focus is on Jack’s, with some products specially made by producers.
Tesco use its existing supply base and significant ‘leverage’ as a major player to keep prices down.
This, combined with more efficient, cheaper to run stores, gives customers a better deal, according to the CEO.
Tesco have promised that eight out of ten food and drink products in the store will be grown, reared or made in Britain.