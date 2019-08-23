Tell us where you shop and share your selfies as part of the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards

There are two more ways you can get involved with our awards, by sharing your photos and your opinions.

By Rochelle Barrand
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 16:55
Rochelle Barrand from The Star launches the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards on Division Street. Picture: Chris Etchells

Please share selfies of you shopping in the city centre, or town as we all like to call it. Please post them to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the #ShopInTown.

It can be a solo selfie or you can get your friends involved and feel free to also take a selfie in each shop you visit on your trip too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We also want to know where your hidden shopping gems are, those places that are a little less well known. E-mail Rochelle.Barrand@jpimedia.co.uk.