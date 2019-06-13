Stand out in unique clothes made by Sheffield fashion designer Jenny White

Sheffield fashion designer Jenny White (left), with a model wearing one of her designs at her fashion show.

Jenny White, has always being herself and used her clothes as an expression of herself – it’s what led her to become a fashion designer herself.

She said: “I want to give women a chance to have a few pieces of clothing in their wardrobe that they won't see on anyone else.

A model wearing one of the designs by Sheffield fashion designer Jenny White.

“They stand out and if you are heading off to a special occasion that's what you want to do, you should treat yourself every now and again to a unique piece.”

Jenny, who designs and creates her clothes in a workshop in her home, got bitten by the fashion bug at a young age. She was not yet a teenager when she first picked up a needle and thread – and she's barely put it down since.

She said: “I learnt to sew on my mums sewing machine age 12. As I got older I wanted clothes no one else had.

“My clothes caught attention and I realised I wanted to do this as a living. I've been a stay at home mum and now my son is older I decided to do something with my designs.

“I work from home, turning a spare room into a fully functioning workspace. I love it and straight after breakfast I go in there and start creating.

“So far, it's working out but if the business expanded I'd probably have to find myself a workshop.”

Jenny, who showed her first collection in London during Fashion Week in February 2018, offers shoppers unique one-off pieces, made in beautifully soft fabrics.

Comfort is at the heart of each piece Jenny makes under her nakesake brand as she firmy believes you can – and should - be comfortable and stylish at the same time.

“The comment I hear about my clothes from my customers over and over again is comfortable, which is great because that's what I aim for and why I choose my fabrics carefully.

“Often I find a gorgeous fabric and design around it. I find a design comes into my head then I reach for my sketch pad, I rarely have to sit and wait for inspiration.

“When I've created something and it gets such a great reception it really spurs me on, I can't wait to show new pieces. As well as London I have shown on catwalks in Leeds, York and most recently Sheffield at the Fashion Network Launch.