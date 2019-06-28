Show your support for Sheffield's unique independent shops

A woman enjoys shopping.

Next month is Independent Retailer Month, and Thursday – July 4 - is also Independents’ Day here in the UK.

Both of these initiatives have been introduced to highlight the important role small, local, independent retailers play in our community.

Five businesswomen who are supporting these campaigns are Amie Siriphong who is director of Bow and Lace, Sarah Catterall who is the director of All Good Stuff, Laura Smith who runs the brand Life is Better in Colour, Michelle Walton who is the owner of Birds Yard, and Lindsay Lonchar who is the owner of Wildwood Artisan Gifts and Coffee Shop.

Amie, who is a dress designer, said: “Shopping and buying locally means a lot to independent shops like mine. It has a domino effect because when customers come visit my store, it encourages people to visit other surrounding local business.

"Please buy locally and let us all show the rest of the country that Sheffield is a great city full of different talents.”

Sarah, who is also a jewellery maker, said: “With over 50 Sheffield based artists at All Good Stuff, shopping local with us is helping them. The support from customers helps us as a shop retain our relaxed and unique personality and our volunteer staff and artists who are the backbone of the shop itself.”

Laura said: “I love initiatives like these as they help to shine a spotlight on hardworking small businesses. Not only do they have amazing items for sale, but they're also working to build a sense of community with their customers and fellow shopkeepers. I say hurrah for small independent retailers. I'm proud to support them and proud to be one."

Michelle said: “Any celebration of independent retailers is great. Campaigns like these make small shops more visible so people look at what’s on offer locally and can find that something different.

“The money that’s spent in our shop stays local, which means our makers can create more and offer even more back to our customers. That relationship between us and our customers is something we treasure.”

Lindsay said: “All Independent businesses have break-even targets each day to enable us to pay rent, rates, utilities, staff wages, tax bills, stock invoices and so on. So every card, every key ring, every coffee sale really counts.

“If we don’t want to lose even more of our high street, it’s vital that we support our independent retailers, in July this year and all year round.”