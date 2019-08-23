Sheffield's Fargate is full of fabulous shops

Sheffield Star reporter Rochelle Barrand, (left), with Lindsey Tierney-Quigley, Store Manager of Hotel Chocolat on Fargate, Sheffield.

As part of the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards, we're showcasing different parts of the city centre to shop in.

A quick browse around the shops on Fargate – and the adjoining Chapel Walk – and you will find lots of essentials and treats. My first stop was WHSmith, which offers three floors of books, stationary and arts and crafts.

At this time of year, it has everything your child could desire when they return to school in just a couple of weeks, or head off to university.

There's rows and rows filled with notepads, pencil cases, pens, pencils and desk tidies, of every colour and design imaginable. There’s glitter, bold slogans and motivational quotes, but also calming pastel colours made for the more grown-up stationary lover.

There's also book shelves crammed with fiction and non-fiction, organised by genre and also author. It’s particularly pleasing to see a designated area for children to read, complete with comfy chairs and an animal-themed table inviting youngsters to sit down and lose themselves in a new world.

A few doors down, there's Hotel Chocolat – a perfect place to find a special gift for the chocoholic in your life.

Enjoy the wall full of chocolate bars with every flavour you can think of, and some you won’t. From peppermint to pink champagne and ginger to gianduja bombe, (which has a dark hazelnut praline flavour), and also carrot cake, there's plenty to tempt your tastebuds.

As well as individual bars of chocolate, there are selection boxes too which are a lovely ready made gift.

On adjoining Chapel Walk, there are plenty of hidden gems. One is Andrew’s cafe, a family run traditional English cafe where you can enjoy breakfast, lunch, homemade cakes and afternoon tea.

It’s a very quaint and inviting venue, with jars of traditional sweets in the window that provides a look at the cosy seating that lays beyond the doorway. A little further down the street is a completely different cafe, but one that is equally as charming – Kitty Barn.

As the name suggests, this is a cat cafe where you can go and enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake alongside some feline friends. In an entirely different window display, it’s the cats who call it home which encourage shoppers inside. Either of these cafes – of the many more that line our city centre streets – are great places enjoy a drink or some food, before you carry on with your shopping trip of course.