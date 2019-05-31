Sheffield jewellery maker creates pieces inspired by her dog, space and shapes

The 34-year-old jewellery designer had always been creative, but when she decided to launch her own business she looked to her pet chihuahua for inspiration – deciding to call her brand ‘Wolfgang’ after her beloved pet.

Lauren designs, makes and sells a range of hand painted, which she sells online and in two of the city’s independent stores.

Lauren said: “I’ve always been creative and have tried my hand at a few different crafts before falling in love with jewellery making. I started out making necklaces for myself and for friends then set up an Instagram account to share my makes.

“Before long I was contacted by a shop who were interested in stocking my jewellery and it all went from there.”

Lauren’s necklaces, which are available in a variety of colours and shapes, and stud earrings, are inspired by current fashion trends and her love of space and shapes.

She said: “I only make things that I would like to wear myself. I love geometric designs so I like to experiment with shapes and pattern, but I have a bit of a fascination with space, too, so moons and galactic colours feature a lot in my designs.

“I usually make things in small batches using different colour combinations, so each piece is a little bit unique. My designs regularly change, with ranges being added frequently so my customers can always find something new.”

Selling her designs online has enabled Lauren, who runs her business in the evenings and at weekends, to send her pieces to customers in other countries. She is, however, environmentally conscious and ensures all her packaging is made from recycled materials.

Craft-lover Lauren also enjoys experimenting with different methods to see what effects she can create with her designs, meaning every piece she makes offers something different. Commissions are also available.

She added: “It usually takes a few days from start to finish to make a batch as there is quite a lot of drying time between layers of paint and varnish.

“Detailed pieces and commissions might take a little longer. My studio space gets a bit chaotic as I usually have a few things on the go at once.

“Painting is definitely my favourite part of the process and the most therapeutic.

“The most satisfying part is seeing someone wearing my jewellery and thinking ‘I made that’.