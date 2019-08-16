Share your selfies with us as part of City Centre Retail Awards
One of the most important thing to all Sheffield city centre shops, if not perhaps the most important is the customers.
By Rochelle Barrand
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 16:55
It is the customers, after all, who spend their money and ultimately keep businesses going. That’s why we want to make sure we know which shops you love and why.
As well as voting in the awards, we are also asking you to share selfies of you shopping in the city centre, or town as we all like to call it. Please post them to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the #ShopInTown.
It can be a solo selfie or you can get your friends involved too!