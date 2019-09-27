Nominations in Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards revealed
It is time to reveal some of the shops, and shop workers, who have been nominated for the Shop Sheffield awards.
Customers, shop owners and shop workers have spent the last seven weeks telling us all about their favourite shops – and now it’s time to share them.
We have had over 70 nominations across the 12 categories, and it would not be possible to list them all here, but here’s just a taste of who has been put forward.
1. Start up Retailer of the Year
Heavenly Desserts
Hotel Chocolat
Wildwood Artisan Gifts & Coffee Shop
2. Independent Retailer of the Year
Lullaby Lane Baby shop, Moor Market
Mooch Vintage
Music Junkee
3. Small Retailer of the Year
Beauty Hunters Ltd
Patriot Games
Within Reason
4. Large Retailer of the Year
Atkinsons of Sheffield
Debenhams
Dorothy Perkins
5. Speciality Retailer of the Year
Patriot Games
Plantology Floral Creations
La Biblioteka
6. Cafe of the Year
Marmadukes
Kitty Barn Limited
Wildwood Cafe
7. Apprentice of the Year
Alicia, King, John Lewis & Partners Sheffield
Shauna, Mosely, John Lewis & Partners Sheffield
8. Rising Star
The Cabin
Sophie Petford, Kitty Barn Limited
9. Customer Service Award
Marks and Spencer’s bra fitting service
The Body Shop
Pandora
10. Sustainable Retailer of the Year
The Bare Alternative
John Lewis & Partners
11. Best Shop Front of the Year
Next
John Lewis and Partners
Kitty Barn Limited
12. Outstanding Contribution to Retail
McDonald's
Patriot Games
David Cartwright of Atkinsons of Sheffield
Now we have all of our nominations, it is time for the judges to decide who will make the shortlist. We’ll be bringing you their choices on these pages soon.
The judging panel will be meeting shortly to decide on the shortlist for the awards, and once it has been decided each of the people and businesses who have made it on to the shortlist will be notified. More information on each of our judges is on these pages and also online at www.sheffieldretailawards.co.uk.