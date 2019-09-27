Nominations in Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards revealed

It is time to reveal some of the shops, and shop workers, who have been nominated for the Shop Sheffield awards.

By Rochelle Barrand
Friday, 27th September 2019, 06:00 am
Rochelle Barrand from The Star launches the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards on Division Street. Picture: Chris Etchells

Customers, shop owners and shop workers have spent the last seven weeks telling us all about their favourite shops – and now it’s time to share them.

We have had over 70 nominations across the 12 categories, and it would not be possible to list them all here, but here’s just a taste of who has been put forward.

1. Start up Retailer of the Year

Heavenly Desserts

Hotel Chocolat

Wildwood Artisan Gifts & Coffee Shop

2. Independent Retailer of the Year

Lullaby Lane Baby shop, Moor Market

Mooch Vintage

Music Junkee

3. Small Retailer of the Year

Beauty Hunters Ltd

Patriot Games

Within Reason

4. Large Retailer of the Year

Atkinsons of Sheffield

Debenhams

Dorothy Perkins

5. Speciality Retailer of the Year

Patriot Games

Plantology Floral Creations

La Biblioteka

6. Cafe of the Year

Marmadukes

Kitty Barn Limited

Wildwood Cafe

7. Apprentice of the Year

Alicia, King, John Lewis & Partners Sheffield

Shauna, Mosely, John Lewis & Partners Sheffield

8. Rising Star

The Cabin

Sophie Petford, Kitty Barn Limited

9. Customer Service Award

Marks and Spencer’s bra fitting service

The Body Shop

Pandora

10. Sustainable Retailer of the Year

The Bare Alternative

John Lewis & Partners

11. Best Shop Front of the Year

Next

John Lewis and Partners

Kitty Barn Limited

12. Outstanding Contribution to Retail

McDonald's

Patriot Games

David Cartwright of Atkinsons of Sheffield

Now we have all of our nominations, it is time for the judges to decide who will make the shortlist. We’ll be bringing you their choices on these pages soon.

The judging panel will be meeting shortly to decide on the shortlist for the awards, and once it has been decided each of the people and businesses who have made it on to the shortlist will be notified. More information on each of our judges is on these pages and also online at www.sheffieldretailawards.co.uk.