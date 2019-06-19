New-look Aldi to open next week in Sheffield
Wider aisles and new ranges will feature in a refurbished Sheffield Aldi, that is about to re-open its doors.
Aldi will reveal a fresh new look for its Handsworth store, when it re-opens to customers at 8am on June 27.
A more customer-focused layout with wider aisles allows for the products customers require to be found more easily, while browsing new product ranges.
The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.
The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section at the front of the store. This will give a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.
This format has been created to make shopping easier for Handsworth customer, with clearer signs too.
Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle to prevent them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will offer new, easy to view freezers.
Currently employing 20 members of the local community, the store’s refurbishment may create an additional job opportunity.
Customers visiting the store can take advantage of Aldi’s Specialbuys, available every Thursday and Sunday. During opening week the store will stock a wide range of camping essentials, including, a festival pop-up tent for £19.99, a family tent for £89.99 and a selection of camping chairs from £14.99.
Aldi Store Manager, Michelle Milner, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.
“We know that the value and quality of our products is unbeatable, and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.
“We’ve got some great Specialbuy deals on, so we’re set for a busy opening week.”
The store has 87 car parking spaces, and is located on 232 Handsworth Road, Sheffield, S13 9BS. Opening hours are:
Monday – Saturday: 8am – 10pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm.