Meadowhall evacuated after alarms go off in Sheffield shopping centre
Meadowhall has been evacuated after an alarm went off in the shopping centre at 11.30am.
By Dan Windham
Friday, 14 June, 2019, 12:07
Hull Live has reported that a woman said she heard the noise 'please evacuate immediately' and was forced to exit Primark inside the huge shopping complex.
Meadowhall has been contacted for a response.
South Yorkshire Police said they have not been made aware of the incident.
More to follow.