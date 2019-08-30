Lots of reasons to shop at Sheffield shopping street The Moor

Martyna Zbylut, manager of Beauty Hunters salon on The Moor, with Sheffield Star reporter Rochelle Barrand.

As part of the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards, we're showcasing different parts of the city centre to shop in. This week, my focus is The Moor, and the hidden gems there that you may not know about.

My first stop was The Cabin, an American style pancake and waffle house on Fitzwilliam Street.

“The best sellers are the full works which is bacon, sausage and scrambled egg on either a waffle or a pancake and also Nutella and strawberries topping too,” assistant manager Emily Gimenez told me.

The shop has a cosy atmosphere and there’s even a bear mascot, Rocky, standing proudly by the till to welcome people in to the shop.

It feels like you are transported to the USA when you step inside, and the portions here are generous too – with the toppings pilled high on the plate. It’s the perfect place to treat yourself to a delicious brunch.

Next, I popped in to nearby Beauty Hunters, on Moorfoot. The salon offers a wide range of treatments, including men’s and women’s hair cut, cut and blow dry, hair highlights, manicure and pedicure including Shellac, waxing, eyelash extensions and eyebrow threading.

The salon is managed by Martyna Zbylut. When we spoke, the passion for her job was clear as she enthusiastically chatted away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The customers say this is a nice place to be. We love chatting to people, and having a laugh, but offer a professional service. We have lots of regular clients, and sometimes they come in just to say hello when they are nearby which is lovely,” she said.

I was amazed by the array of colours of nail polish available - you would be able to find the shade to suit any occasion. It’s great value for money too, with hair cuts from £9 and manicures from £13, so you can really spoil yourself.

Lastly, I headed to Music Junkee and Record Junkee, on Earl Street, to indulge my love of music. For people who love to play or listen to music of any genre, (and isn’t that everyone?), this is the place to be.

Downstairs, Music Junkee is a musician’s dream, with all types of instruments on offer to buy. Upstairs, Record Junkee is a venue where people can browse the huge vinyl collection by day and hear live gigs at night

“You can buy a flute or a saxophone from downstairs, then come up here and choose one of our records to buy. We have about 60,000 to choose from,” said owner Martin Leberton.

It would be easy to spend many happy hours here, and I highly recommend you do.