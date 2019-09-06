Lots of cafes with lots of choice in Sheffield City Centre

Nancy Fielder, Ellen Beardmore and Rochelle Barrand from The Star launch the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards on Division Street. Picture: Chris Etchells

Whether you like flapjacks or flat whites, iced tea or iced buns, pancakes or paninis – there’s lots of cafes across the city centre that can offer you just what you want to quench your thirst and quell your hunger.

As part of the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards, I’ve been having a look at just what our city centre cafes can offer you - and no matter what part of the city you are in your are well catered for.

Division Street offers Steam Yard, a popular place for freshly baked sweet treats and freshly ground coffee.

One Sheffield resident who hales it her favourite is lifestyle blogger Tracey Herring, who said: “Staff at Steam Yard are always welcoming. There are great cakes in there and it’s in a fab central location.

“I always have a latte and a doughnut. Last time I visited I outside in the courtyard as the weather was so lovely. I love al fresco drinking and it’s nice to be able to do that in the city centre.”

I couldn't agree more. Other places to offer the space for al fresco dining, include some of our best loved chains Costa and Caffe Nero, which offer views of the Peace Gardens, and also independent Marmadukes Cafe Deli which is tucked away on Norfork Row and is the perfect place to watch the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

If you prefer to dine inside, (or the weather forces you to), but would still like an interesting and atmospheric dining experience, look no further than The Cabin and Wildwood Artisan Gifts and Coffee, just doors away from each other on Fitzwilliam Gate at the bottom of The Moor.

If you're feeling particularly hungry or adventurous, the former has a pancake eating challenge which sees offers people 12 pancakes with three toppings for free - as long as they can eat them in 30 minutes or less. Nearby Wildwood tempts diners with french toast, fresh cakes and all-day breakfast burritos.

There’s also plenty of choice for those with dietary requirements too. I am a vegetarian and love to see what daily specials are available at Blue Moon cafe, St James' Row. The dishes, which can range from vegan curry to vegetarian quiche, are always heart, filling and flavourful. Gluten free dishes are also available.

My housemate adores their vegan chocolate cake, and it’s one of my favourites too. the sponge is moist and rich, it melts in the mouth and is an indulgent – and incredibly enjoyable - treat.

These are just some of my choices, but there's many more to discover. You’ll be surprised to know that the city centre has more than 100 cafes . . . at the last count. . .