Last chance to tell us which Sheffield city centre shop is your favourite - and worthy of another City Centre Retail Award
There are just two days left for you, the customers, to tell us which shop is your overall favourite from our shortlist.
At the end of this weekend, the one that has received the most votes will win the people’s choice award. There’s 23 businesses to choose from, each who have been shortlisted in the 12 categories.
It’s down to you to decide overall which one you think deserves to win – taking in to account the products they sell, the service they provide, the interaction they have with their customers and the impact they have on the community they serve.
You have until Sunday, October 27, at midnight, to cast your vote. One vote per person please.
To cast your vote, please visit: www.sheffieldretailawards.co.uk where you will find a link to the people’s choice vote on the homepage.
You will also be able to find details about each of the nominated businesses on this website.