IKEA are giving all Sheffield students free money this month and this is how to get it
Freshers week is right around the corner and that means one thing – the students are coming back to Sheffield.
Thousands of fresh-faced students will descend on Sheffield this month, ready for another year of living and studying in this brilliant city.
Many of these students will be moving into new accommodation or maybe a student house so redecorating is essential.
While there are countless shops around Sheffield for students to pick up new furniture, IKEA remains a hugely popular choice.
And thankfully, to help with their transition back into university life, the bargain flat pack furniture brand will be handing out a free £10 voucher.
Sheffield IKEA will begin their student freebie on September 16, lasting until October 6, and will include all students that spend £50 or more in store.
Students will have to show a valid student ID (including NUS Cards, UNiDAYS ID or official university student ID), before being handed a special receipt with a QR code on that entitles you to a free £10 spend.
Then, just show the QR code receipt again, alongside your ID, when you want to spend your free £10 voucher – and there’s no minimum spend.
TYe offer won't work online, or if you're using a gift card, plus you can't use it in the IKEA Cafe, IKEA Bistro, IKEA Swedish Food Market and IKEA Restaurant.
Happy shopping!