This is how you can tell us what your favourite shop is for the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards
Now myself and the other judges have decided on the shortlist for the awards, it’s over to you – the customers - to vote for your favourite overall retailer.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 07:00 am
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 17:26 pm
This is our people’s choice award. There’s 23 businesses to choose from, each who have been shortlisted in the 12 categories.
It's down to you to decide overall which one you think deserves to win - taking in to account the products they sell, the service they provide, the interaction they have with their customers and the impact they have on the community they serve.
You have until Sunday, October 27, at midnight to cast your vote. One vote per person please.
To cast your vote, please visit www.sheffieldretailawards.co.uk where you will find a link to the people’s choice vote on the homepage.
You will also be able to find details about each of the nominated businesses on this website.