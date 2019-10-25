This is how much money is turned over by Sheffield's retail scene each year - and how many shops it has

Picture Scott Merrylees

These people are the the ones who serve us our morning coffee, help us to find the perfect present for a loved one, give us their style advice or find another size or colour in a top that we have fallen in love with, and keep our favourite stores looking fresh, clean and inviting.

They are the managers, the front of house staff and the cleaners – and they are all vital to the running of our ever-changing retail offer here in Sheffield.

In total, there are 243 shops trading in the city centre and they are run by a total of 6,200 members of staff. As a collective, these stores – which includes cafes and restaurants – bring a retail turnover to the city centre of £425.2 million per year.

This shows how vitally important it is that we keep our city centre stores – both big chain names and small independent brands – in business.

Each time you shop in the city centre, you are helping to keep a huge amount of people in employment, and giving something back to the area so that it can continue to be a wonderful shopping destination for many years.

Richard Eyre, Head of Centre Management, Major Events & Markets at Sheffield City Council, and one of the judges for the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards, said the figures prove that our city centre is still a thriving, wonderful place for both consumers and workers.

He said: “Rightly, the profile of those that work in retail and the value it brings to the city should be celebrated.

“With over 6,000 people earning a living from working in retail just in the city centre alone and that retail is worth £425m per year shows that high street retail is still strong.

“We know that retail is changing and the stores on the high street have to quickly adapt to keep pace but it’s not all doom and gloom and the high street definitely isn’t dead!”

This is the reason why the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards were introduced, to show that our city centre is a brilliant place to be which offers a diverse and wonderful range of shops to experience – whether you want a new winter wardrobe, a wedding outfit, a bunch of flowers, an unusual gift, a refreshing cup of tea or an indulgent slice of cake. The city centre really does offer something for everyone, regardless of individual style, tastebuds or age.

I do hope if you are one of the 243 shops, or 6,200 members of staff, who have been nominated for one of our 13 awards you will join us to find out who has won, but also to celebrate every nominee.