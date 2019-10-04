This is how to get your tickets for the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards
If you have been shortlisted for one or more of the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards, and want to attend the awards ceremony now is the time to get your tickets.
All of the shorlisted business will be contacted about buying their tickets, which cost £40 per person (plus VAT and booking fee).
Tables are set up to accommodate ten people. To buy a full table will cost £380 plus VAT and booking fee.
Guests will enjoy a drinks reception at the Winter Gardens along with three course deluxe meal with wine and entertainment, as well the awards themselves at at Mercure St Paul's Hotel. Tickets need to be bought by Sunday, October 27 at midnight.
If you have not received an invite and would like to enquire about attending, please contact the Emily via emily.anstruther@jpimedia.co.uk.