H&M make surprise announcement after revealing new store opening in Sheffield
Shoppers are excitedly awaiting the opening of a brand new H&M store in Sheffield.
The store will arrive on The Moor later this year as part of the ongoing transformation of the shopping area.
Major high-street names have already arrived at The Moor, including Primark, JD and Next as well as a new cinema and restaurants.
Primark moved to The Moor in October 2016 and Phil Huby, head of retail at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said that H&M as well as New Look and Lane7 Bowling Alley would be open in time for Christmas trading.
River Island will also be heading to The Moor but the store closed its Fargate site in August in a further blow to the high street.
The fashion retailer was the latest in a string of chains opting for a switch to The Moor after Next moved into its new premises.
But, H&M have indicated that they will be keeping their Fargate store open, meaning they will have three sites in Sheffield.
Toni Galli, Country Manager for H&M UK & IE said: “We’re really looking forward to coming to The Moor to joing the great line up of retailers in the city centre.
“Sheffield has long-since been a very important location for H&M and we’re very exciting to be adding a new store to the city.
“We can’t wait to share our fashion with new customers at The Moor.”
H&M’s opening is set to create 45 jobs for local people with roles at the store including Sales Advisor, Visual Merchandiser and Departments Manager.
Recruitment for the roles is already underway with the remaining vacancies set to be posted on the company’s website later this month.
The opening date for H&M at The Moor and further details about the store will be announced by the company in the coming weeks.