Here's where you can buy jewellery inspired by Sheffield's legacy of steel production

Scott Bailey of Baileys of Sheffield, a stainless steel jewellery brand.

Adele and Scott Bailey launched their namesake brand Baileys of Sheffield in 2016, after almost ten years of planning.

Adele said: “Scott had always loved stainless steel as a material and couldn’t believe that no-one else was creating jewellery from it. He also wanted to do it given we both live in Sheffield.

“Sheffield is synonymous for steel manufacturing and has a legacy of steel production and innovation. We are very proud of this and wanted to continue this in our own way.”

“We started sketching designs in 2005, in 2010, we started developing the first prototypes and we launched properly in April 2016.”

The duo create bespoke pieces of stainless steel jewellery, all in a metal trades factory which dates back to 1876. They make cable bracelets, necklaces, jewellery beads, and various accessories.

The business has had lots of support from many customers over the last four years, as everyone is keen to embrace their love for our steel city.

Adele said: “We’ve had so much support from the Sheffield community, and then wider Yorkshire community, who have been keen to get behind and support a local business using local suppliers and materials.

“We also now export all around the world. Having Sheffield after our name is vital and gives an authenticity to what we do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further showing their love of the city, the couple have also worked closely with the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University

Adele said: “We’ve had the pleasure of working with truly talented people at both universities in terms of product and packaging design, product testing and research and development.

“We’ve also had the opportunity to utilise their cutting-edge technologies and think-tanks. Both the universities have helped us immensely with creating new products, and assisting us in understanding the finished products and how they perform best.

“Their wealth of knowledge on materials and manufacturing processes has been invaluable to us and enabled us to develop exciting and innovative pieces.”

So, what advice would the pair give to others who are considering starting their own business.

Adele said: “Expect to work long hours but ensure you find the time to giggle. Do a lot of research, but make sure you do something you enjoy.”