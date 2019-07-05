Here's what to expect if you are going to Sheffield fashion show Runway Idol tonight

Models on the catwalk at Runway Idol 2018, Sheffield's charity fashion show.

James Clarke, sole event organiser, started the fashion show last year to fuse his love for clothing and his desire to help charity.

James said: "I actually can't remember why I picked that name, but i'm so glad I did because I love it and it just sums up the show perfectly.

"It's becoming a brand in itself and so many people who came last year are coming again. Lots of people ask me about the show all year round which is lovely. "

So, just what can you expect if you are one of the lucky 350 people who have bagged yourself a ticket the show, which will start at Hillsborough Stadium at 7pm?

James said: "This year's show is building on the success of last year, so more clothes, bigger brands, guest models who are signed to agencies around the world, goody bags for every audience member, bigger songs, sexier walks and just an overall, bigger polished, fun production."

This is a fashion show with a difference, however, all of the clothes will be donated to Cancer Research UK charity shops across the city after the show for them to sell in their Sheffield shops.

That means that even if you haven't been able to get a ticket for the event you could still grab a great piece of clothing and do your bit to help good causes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James said: "We have nine themed catwalks, including 'Summer', 'Bridal' and 'This Is Me'. For 'This is Me', the models wear an outfit of their own that represents them, their style and their personality.

"Brands featured include Angelic Brides, Reece Ford and Truth Wear which are all local companies, but then we also have national and international brands on board, including Diesel, In The Style and The Couture Club who work with big celebrities."We think it's Sheffield's biggest fashion show because there is nothing else like it in the city."

The clothes featured in the show, which has been a sell-out, will be admired on 18 local, amateur models who are all from Sheffield too, and local salon 'Headfunk' are doing their hair and make-up.

The show will be hosted by Sheffield-born male model and reality star, Sam Reece.

All money raised from this year's event, which has been sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, Kettle Black and Candypants, will be split between two charities, Dementia UK and Imogen's Dream.

Last year's show raised £3,500 for Cancer Research UK, and the hope is that this year’s show will make more.