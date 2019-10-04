Here's the shortlist for the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards
Here is the shortlist for the first Sheffield City Centre Retail awards, decided by a panel of retail experts this week, after your nominations.
1. Start up Retailer of the Year
Heavenly Desserts
Kitty Barn
Wildwood Artisan Gifts & Coffee Shop
2. Independent Retailer of the Year
Beauty Hunters
La Biblioteka
Patriot Games
Hop HideoutAtkinsons of Sheffield
3. Small Retailer of the Year
Within Reason
Beauty Hunters
Kitty Barn
La Biblioteka
Patriot Games
4. Large Retailer of the Year
Atkinsons of Sheffield
John Lewis
Primark5. Speciality Retailer of the Year
Hotel Chocolat
Patriot Games
Sling Spot
La Biblioteka
6. Cafe of the Year
Marmadukes
Kitty Barn
1554 Coffee
Wildwood Artisan Gifts & Coffee Shop
7. Apprentice of the Year
Alicia King – John Lewis
Shauna Mosley – John Lewis
8. Rising Star
Kitty Barn – Sophie Petford
The Cabin9. Customer Service Award
McDonalds
Patriot Games
Kitty Barn
Music Junkee
Body Shop10. Sustainable Retailer of the Year
Steam Yard
John Lewis
Lush
Body Shop
The Moor Markets11. Best Shop Front of the Year
John Lewis
Next
Kitty Barn12. Outstanding Contribution to Retail
Craig Buck – McDonalds
David Cartwright – Atkinsons of Sheffield
Jim Freeman – Patriot Games
The judges, alongside myself, were:
Amanda Phillips, Centre Manager of The Moor Dale Robinson, Director of Business Development at The Source Richard Eyre, Head of Centre Management, Major Events and Markets at Sheffield City Council Diane Jarvis, Manager of Sheffield BID Ashley Inman, Business Manager of The Light, Sheffield Victoria Holloway, Marketing and Communications Director of Queensberry
I sat down with Amanda Phillips, Richard Eyre and Ashley Inman to discuss the awards, and decide on the shortlist and then the winners of each category.
Dale Robinson and Victoria Holloway were unable to attend, but gave their views over the phone and via email, so all decisions were joint.
Winners to be revealed at the awards on November 10.