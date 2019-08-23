Here's how you can vote in the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards
The Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards are the first of their kind - and everyone can take part.
Entries to the awards are coming in but there is still plenty of time to nominate.
Whether you are a keen shopper or a proud shop owner, we want you to vote in these awards. We want the views of shop owners, staff and customers. You can enter in as many categories as you like. If you think your favourite shops, and the people who work in them, deserve some recognition, this is a perfect way to let them know.
You can vote for your own shop, and also please don’t forget to support other city centre shops and vote for them too.
You can vote online at www.sheffieldretailawards.co.uk, where you can find details of each category and the criteria for entry. You’ll also be able to read more about our sponsors.
Closing date for entries is September 12 at 6pm.