Here's how to nominate your favourite Sheffield shops for The City Centre Retail Awards
Entries to our awards have been coming in this week, but there’s still plenty of time to let us know what your favourite shops are.
Whether you are a keen shopper or a proud shop owner, we want you to vote in these awards.
You can enter in as many categories as you like, (and we hope it’s all 12).
If you think your favourite shops, and the people who work in them, deserve some recognition, this is a perfect way to let them know.
You can vote for your own shop, and also please don’t forget to support other city centre shops and vote for them too.
You can vote online at www.sheffieldretailawards.co.uk, where you can also find more details of each category and the criteria needed for entry. You’ll also be able to read more details about our sponsors online too.
Closing dates for entries is Thursday, September 12 at 6pm.
As well as voting in the awards, we are also asking you to share selfies of you shopping in the city centre, or town as we all like to call it. Please post them to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the #ShopInTown.
It can be a solo selfie or you can get your friends involved too!