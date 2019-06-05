Father’s Day ‘Man Of Steel’ search - win Bailey of Sheffield jewellery

Bailey Of Sheffield Father's Day search to honour a Man of Steel

Bailey of Sheffield, who hand build jewellery made entirely from Sheffield steel, want to hear from you to celebrate somone special for Father’s Day.

One winner will receive a set of Bailey engineered jewellery to the value of £550 and the runner up gets a Stainless Steel CABLE bracelet worth £180.

NOMINATE HERE: Deadline is midnght on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Complete the online nomination form online – CLICK HERE.

A Woman Of Steel search will follow.

The company’s unique unisex CABLE bracelets and beads, with designs paying tribute to the region’s industry and culture, are assembled at its studio workshop in Sheffield’s Portland Works - the birthplace of stainless steel.

Bosses Scott Bailey and his partner Adele, who used to operate city centre music venue, Plug, say they decided on the Father’s Day competition after hearing stories from customers who often buy jewelley for incredible family and friends.

Bailey Of Sheffield CABLE bracelet

They say it could be to honour somebody involved in the steelworks or other industry in Sheffield.

Or it could be a son, dad, grandad, uncle or partner who simply deserve recognition for something amazing they do but never shout about it,.

A panel of judges will chose a winner and runner-up from all entries received by the deadline.

Scott said: “Here at Bailey of Sheffield, we always love the incredible stories we get to hear, often first hand or from proud family and friends, not just from the steel works but from various areas of industry which have made Sheffield great and known all over the world.

Bailey Of Sheffield 'Man of Steel' search - Women Of Steel coming soon

“We are looking forward to playing a small part in helping these stories being saved for posterity and re-told in the future. We decided t do ths for Father’s Day.

“Entries must be submitted through the onlind form only. hose wanting to supply photos, please only send electronically via email.

“Once we have found our Man of Steel we will begin the search for our Woman of Steel - watch this space!”

Bailey of Sheffield Competition Terms and Conditions:

The closing date for nominations is midnight on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019. The winner will be selected by a panel of judges at Bailey of Sheffield on Monday, June 17, 2019. The panel’s decision is final. The winner will be notified by phone or email on Tuesday June 18, 2019.

All entries must be sent in via the official competition link. No entries received in any other way will be accepted.

Unless you have chosen to receive other information from Inventive Products Limited t/a Bailey of Sheffield will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prizes.

Words and any pictures submitted by entrants will be used for publication on Bailey’s social media channels and the Blog page on the Bailey website.But do not post original photos.

Entrants must be over 16 years. The winner will need to supply bracelet size details before any prizes are built and sent out.

Address: Bailey of Sheffield, Portland Works, Randall Street, Sheffield S2 4SJ