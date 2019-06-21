Excitement builds in Sheffield as new retail shop opens on The Moor
Customers are eagerly anticipating the opening of a new retail shop in Sheffield as The Moor’s redevelopment continues.
The Moor has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years, including welcoming a new Primark Store, The Light Cinema and a number of new restaurants.
And today, Skechers has today, June 21, opened their new store in Sheffield to a host of excited customers.
It will be the second of their shoe stores to open in Sheffield, including the Meadowhall site.
Last week, the opening date for Next’s new Sheffield city centre store was confirmed.
Fitters have begun work on kitting out the former BHS unit on the shopping street and Phil Huby, head of retail at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said the store will open in less than a fortnight.
Mr Huby said: "It's been a super busy year for the scheme and the big one this year is Next which will open in the first weeks of July. The former BHS unit is a big space right in the heart of the scheme so that is a big opportunity.
"It's a much bigger unit than they had previously - around 42,000 sq ft - right in the middle of The Moor."
Primark moved to The Moor in October 2016 and Mr Huby added that H&M, New Look and Lane7 Bowling Alley will all be open 'in time for Christmas trading'.
He said: "If you look at Primark and Next, these are the guys that are bucking the trend. Primark are, year after year, recording rising sales growth in fashion and, together with Next, are both at the forefront of strong retail at the minute.
"They are the big units on The Moor and they are the big names that are performing best."