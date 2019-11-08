Event to unveil artist’s new collection at Sheffield gallery cancelled due to flooding

A piece from Coulson's latest collection, Celebration

Lawrence Coulson, a contemporary painter from Cambridge, was due to unveil his new collection, Celebration, at Castle Fine Art in Meadowhall on Saturday, November 9.

But, due to the recent torrential rain and flooding in the area around the shopping centre, the event has now been cancelled.

Organisers of the event Washington Green, a UK fine art publisher, apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Speaking of his latest collection, Lawrence Coulson said: “The idea behind my latest paintings was to encapsulate all that I have become as an artist over the last 20 years, highlighting subject matter, technique and palette.

“It is a celebration of a journey that has had high and low points, has taken me to amazing locations and introduced me to some lovely people. It is a celebration of the beautiful world around us. It is a celebration of art. It is a celebration of life.”

The event was billed as an opportunity for art fans to help them to learn about the ideas and inspiration behind the Celebration collection.

Known for his eye for detail and use of light and shadow to create contrast, Coulson has been capturing landscapes in the style of the Old Masters since 1999, when he was signed by Washington Green.