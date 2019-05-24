Ethical clothing shop from former Sheffield fashion student pops up to raise funds for Sri Lanka

Dresses made by former Sheffield Hallam Fashion student Tiffany Florentina Marshall, who runs an ethical clothing brand Nakota Tuwa.

Tiffany Florentina Marshall, aged 28, who studied fashion design at Sheffield Hallam, created a range of bohemian chic sustainable clothes last year while living in the South Asian country.

Tiffany said: “When I did my final collection at university I was obsessed with feathers and the red Indian culture, so it was based on Native American Tribal wear and called Nakota which means means earth.

Dresses made by former Sheffield Hallam Fashion student Tiffany Florentina Marshall, who runs an ethical clothing brand Nakota Tuwa. Tiffany is pictured.

“Then when I was naming the brand, I found that Tuwa means friendly so the brand name means friendly earth.

“I am based in a country that is not used to women showing a lot of skin, and I have taken that on board and been respectful to the country I have been lucky enough to explore. My motto is ‘be respectfully sexy’.”

Tiffany moved to Sri Lanka last year after studying and living in Sheffield for seven years.

She said: “I went travelling around Sri Lanka and fell in love with the beautiful luscious island. Two of my friends, also from Sheffield Hallam, were already living out there so I moved in with them. I would definitely say that Sheffield is my home though so I’m excited to come back.”

Tiffany us bringing her clothing collection, made up of dresses, jumpsuits, tops and bottoms, to at the Glow Yoga Studio, Burton Road, today and tomorrow for people to browse and buy.

Tiffany said: “I am back in the UK to launch Nakota Tuwa, find my stockists, create awareness of the brand and also collect donations for the lovely people of the island.

“As Sheffield is very pro independent stores and brands it was a very inspiring place to live and I've already had such a great response.”

Tiffany, who was taught to knit by her nanna and inspired by mum who worked as a fashion designer, has a team of people to help her make her clothing range.

She said: “Our clothing is for all shapes, sizes and all ages. The majority of our clothing is one size fits all.

“We have a lot of versatile clothing that you can wear in many different ways, like our Elu wrap top you can wear in eight ways. So when you buy from our range you are buying more than one outfit, you're buying a wardrobe.”

It is important to Tiffany that the clothes are not only unique, but ethical too.

“Sustainable and ethical fashion is not just important, it is the future. When you are buying ethical clothing you are not only helping independent clothing brands but you are also supporting local people.”