Dream dresses made just for you at Sheffield bespoke design brand Bow and Lace

Amie Siriphong director of Bow & Lace ltd for City Buzz. Picture Scott Merrylees

That woman is Amie Siriphong, a dress maker and designer with over 25 years experience an an eye for style. She runs Bow and Lace, a bespoke dress brand which has been open since January.

I met Amie at her Shalesmoor studio earlier this week, and instantly noticed the most beautiful royal blue dress, with delicate sequin lace and floaty skirt.

A Bow & Lace ltd dress for City Buzz. Picture Scott Merrylees

“I made that this weekend,” she said, as if that fact wasn’t particularly impressive.

“I had the material and I got a vision in my head of what I wanted to do and I just went for it. It’s very exciting to see something start off as a drawing on a page and become a real dress.”

The finished product is quite simply stunning and unlike anything I had ever seen before.

That’s why Amie, who began sewing at the age of 11, became a dress designer – she wanted to make pieces that could not be found anywhere else.

“People come to me because they want a bespoke dress and I like making something that is unique to them.

“I make bridal dresses and also special occasion dresses, for parties or other events, so I want my clients to feel special too.”

It’s clear that the happiness of clients is at the heart of everything Amie does.

“I started this business because I like pretty dresses and I like to make them. I love seeing customers’ faces light up when I give them their finished dress.

“One lady said even she was more excited about wearing the wedding dress I’d made for her than any other part of her wedding day.”

Amie grew up in New Zealand before moving to Sheffield in 2000, but she will still make dresses for clients back in her home country.

Such is her talent that she was able to make a figure hugging wedding dress for a bride without having met her, just by asking for her measurements – 30 measurements to be precise.

It’s no wonder that Amie has won a prestigious fashion award for her work and also had her bridesmaid dresses featured on reality TV programme Married at First Sight, New Zealand.

“I absolutely love my work and I’m very thorough about it," said Amie.

“I’ll work through the night to finish a dress, I just get so enthusiastic and excited about it. I want to help women to feel empowered, confident and sexy in what they wear by making them something beautiful. My philosophy is a dress has to fit right and look good.”