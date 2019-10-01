Costa Coffee giveaway: Where you can get a free cup of coffee today in Sheffield
If you need a little pick-me-up on this miserable Tuesday morning then Costa Coffee have just the ticket.
Whether it’s an Americano, Cappucino or a Latte, Costa Coffee are giving away free cups of hot coffee for one day only on October 1.
Customers can pick up a coffee from one of 8,500 Costa Express machines across the UK with enthusiasts able to serve themselves a perfect barista quality coffee.
The offer is available all day long day today with customers able to choose from classics including Americano, Latte, Espresso, Cappuccino or Hot chocolate.
Managing Director, Scott Martin at Costa Express said: “The coffee industry is booming with no sign of our love affair with the drink slowing, as it’s estimated 95 million cups are consumed a day.
“However, for years, self-serve machines have carried a certain stigma. Freeze-dried coffee, long life milk, clumpy soups and bland hot chocolate were readily stocked in machines across the late nineties and early noughties, so we can imagine how one poor experience is enough to put someone off for life!
“We at Costa Express don’t believe this is acceptable and have worked tirelessly to revolutionise the self-serve experience. Our machines serve the same fresh signature Mocha Italia coffee beans and fresh semi-skimmed milk you would expect in our Costa Coffee stores, so the quality of your experience is never compromised.
“We’re so confident that once you’ve tried a cup from Costa Express that it’ll fast become a regular part of your routine, so for one day only, we’re giving away a free drink to all.”
The deal began at 00.15am on Tuesday, October 1 and will end at 00.15 on Wednesday, October 2.
Customers can sign up to the Costa Coffee Clup app and scan it when bagging their freebie with everyone who claims a free drink and has the app able to enter a prize draw.
If you’re lucky, you could win the top prize of free Costa Coffee for a year.
Costa Express machines can be found in locations such as convenience stores and petrol forecourts all across the country - you can find your nearest machine here.