Celebrate our city centre retailers with the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards

Nancy Fielder, Ellen Beardmore and Rochelle Barrand from The Star launch the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards on Division Street. Picture: Chris Etchells

Today, I am extremely proud to officially launch the first Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards – which will do exactly what it says; celebrate all the wonderful shops in the city centre, and the people who keep them running efficiently. It will give readers the chance to shout about their favourite shopping destinations, large or small, and see them recognised.

There has been a lot of change in the city centre in recent times, with new openings from both popular high street chains and independent names unique to us. I am proud to see any retailer, however big or small, choosing to make Sheffield city centre its home – and here at The Star we decided it was time to celebrate them all.

With kind support from our sponsors, who you will read more about on this page, we have created these awards for that purpose.

There are 12 categories in total. They are as follows:

Start up Retailer of the Year Independent Retailer of the Year Small Retailer of the Year Large Retailer of the Year Speciality Retailer of the Year Cafe of the Year Apprentice of the Year Rising Star Customer Service Award Sustainable Retailer of the Year Best Shop Front of the Year Outstanding Contribution to Retail

The awards are open to all day time retailers who have premises in the city centre, and of course shoppers. There is more detail about how you can apply below.

A short list for each category will be drawn up, before the winners are announced at an awards ceremony in November

Get involved with the shopping awards - and win £120 - by using our hashtag #ShopinTown

Over the next few weeks, we want to see shoppers enjoying themselves too, so we are inviting you to take a selfie each time you shop in any one of our city centre retailers – whether they be a big name or a local one – and post it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using ‘#ShopInTown’.

This hashtag was decided upon because we realised that although we are a city, Sheffield has such a community feel to it that people refer to going to the city centre to do their shopping as going to shop in town. One of those selfies will be chosen for a £120 prize to spend on The Moor.

We wanted the awards to capture the heart of city centre shopping, the variety of retailers – shops and cafes – available there, and the enjoyment they bring to people.

Retailers have been working hard to restore a sense of pride in the city centre again, so I hope you will join us in rewarding them. I look forward to receiving your votes and selfies.

Whether you are a keen shopper or a proud shop owner, we want you to vote in these awards. You can enter in as many categories as you like. If you think your favourite shops, and the people who work in them, deserve some recognition, this is a perfect way to let them know.You can vote for your own shop, and also please don’t forget to support other city centre shops and vote for them too.You can vote online at www.sheffieldretailawards.co.uk, where you can also find more details of each category and the criteria needed for entry.

You’ll also be able to read more details about our sponsors online too.The closing dates for entries is Thursday, September 12 at 6pm.

The winners will be revealed at an awards dinner at St Paul’s Mercure Hotel on Sunday, November 10.