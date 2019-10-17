Boots to open new ‘store of the future’ at Meadowhall tomorrow – including a huge change
Boots will unveil its new ‘store of the future’ at Meadowhall tomorrow and Sheffield customers can expect a lot of changes.
Fromm 10am on Friday, customers can experience the brand new beauty and wellness halls in the massive new store.
There will also be exciting new brands, innovative experiences and access to expert advice.
It will be the first store of its kind outside of London and will also feature an Instagram point and two beauty studios.
In a huge change, there will be no single use plastic bags used in the new store; they have been replaced with unbleached brown paper bags.
Boots said it will continue its ‘sustainability journey’ by introducing a rehydration point for refilling water bottles.
The first 150 customers who arrive tomorrow will receive a goody bag with products from Fenty Beauty, Ole Henriksen, Too Faced and many more.
Sebastian James, Managing Director, Boots UK and ROI said: "Our new Sheffield Meadowhall store is a truly exciting moment for us - our first new look store outside of London, and in a city where Boots has had a presence for 135 years.
“The store is full of exciting beauty brands, ideas for living well and services to help you get better, all with the great care that Boots colleagues give.
“As we transform our stores we will learn what people love and want from this shop and this will help us shape a blueprint for our whole 2,500 store estate.”
The pharmacy section of Boots has been transformed where customers will have access to ‘fast lanes’.
There will be secure lockers for a different way to collect their prescriptions, extra advice and consultation spaces and a ‘warmer and friendlier’ waiting area.
Shoppers can enjoy a number of great experiences during launch day including a FitBit studio and hair colour consultations and makeovers with Josh Wood
There will also be appearances from social media stars Sophie Hannah and Jake Jamie.